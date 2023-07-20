A$AP Rocky’s New Song Hints at Rihanna Marriage Speculation

A$AP Rocky has rolled out “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” his first track since the release of “Same Problems.”

The new single has fueled speculation that he and Rihanna have tied the knot, delivering the lyrics “My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic.” For the chorus, Rocky raps, “We grow, we learn and we live/ I might start a riot.”

In June, Rocky dedicated his song, "Sundress," to the Fenty founder during his set at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and shouted, "I'd like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building! I love her." During Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show in February — her first public performance in over five years — the singer proudly showed off her baby bump as she took the stage, and confirmed that she expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

Rocky has teased his upcoming album, and premiered “Same Problems” during an Amazon Music Live Thursday Night Football performance in December 2022. The tribute track was scheduled to officially arrive on the eighth anniversary of A$AP Yams’ death, the A$AP Mob member who died in 2015 at the age of 26 following an accidental overdose. The single is set to appear on the rapper’s forthcoming studio album Don’t Be Dumb.

Earlier this year, the rapper celebrated the 10th year anniversary of his major label debut LP Long.Live.A$AP (released in January 2013) with a reworked “Angels” music video dubbed “Angels Pt. 2.”