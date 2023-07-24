A$AP Rocky Teases New ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Album Era With New Songs at Rolling Loud Miami

A$AP Rocky started to tease his long-awaited new album, Don’t Be Dumb, by slipping a handful of unreleased tracks into his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami Sunday night.

The set list featured two known tracks, including the live debut of Rocky’s new single, “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which he released last week. The other known, but unreleased song, is one A$AP teased before, that’s alternately gone by “Wetty,” “Taylor Swift,” or the combined “Wetty (Taylor Swift).” A$AP first performed the song last July at Rolling Loud Portugal before bringing it back in Miami.

Per Setlist.fm, A$AP Rocky played two other new songs at Rolling Loud, neither of which have known titles at the moment. Nevertheless, one has already started raising eyebrows among fans for a particularly pointed call out in the lyrics: “First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch/Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent/All due disrespect, I hope you take offense.”

It’s been five years since A$AP Rocky released his last album, 2018’s Testing, and while a release date for Don’t Be Dumb still hasn’t been announced, Rocky has been trickling out new material over the course of 2023. It started back in January with the release of “Same Problems,” a tribute to late A$AP Mob member, A$AP Yams, who died in 2015. “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)” — which features Pharrell — marked his second proper release, and even included some lines that suggested he and Rihanna have officially married.

In a recent interview with Complex, Rocky said he was “in album mode” and more music would be coming (including a collaboration with Mexican corridos star Peso Pluma). “It’s time to start rolling out the project,” Rocky said, adding: “We’re on a good roll right now. Fingers crossed nothing gets leaked anytime soon. I’m praying that we have a successful rollout and it turns out OK.”