A$AP Rocky’s Debut Mixtape ‘Live. Love. A$AP’ Is Finally Heading to Streaming

The album’s streaming debut comes with a slight rearranging of the original tracklist

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 19: A$AP Rocky performs onstage during the 2021 Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival on September 19 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival)

FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

A$AP Rocky’s debut mixtape Live. Love. A$AP is heading to streaming services for the first time on October 29th to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the project’s release.

Live. Love. A$AP preceded and set the tone for the rapper’s later releases, including his 2013 debut album Long. Live. A$AP and its follow-up, 2015’s At. Long. Last. A$AP.

The album’s streaming debut comes with a slight rearranging of the original tracklist, dropping the A$AP Ferg-assisted “Kissin’ Pink,” “Keep It G” with Chance Infinite and SpaceGhostPurrp, and the original closing track “Out of this World.”

But A$AP Rocky does tack on a previously unreleased song: “Sandman.” The new addition, produced by Kelvin Krash and Live. Love. A$AP collaborator Clams Casino, first premiered earlier this year at the hometown concert broadcast Yams Day.

Live. Love. A$AP Tracklist

1. Palace
2. Peso
3. Bass
4. Wassup
5. Brand New Guy Feat. Schoolboy Q
6. Purple Swag
7. Get Lit feat. Fat Tony
8. Trilla feat. A$AP Twelvyy & A$AP Nast
9. Houston Old Head
10. Acid Drip
11. Leaf feat. Main Attrakionz
12. Roll One Up
13. Demons
14. Sandman

