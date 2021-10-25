A$AP Rocky’s Debut Mixtape ‘Live. Love. A$AP’ Is Finally Heading to Streaming

A$AP Rocky’s debut mixtape Live. Love. A$AP is heading to streaming services for the first time on October 29th to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the project’s release.

Live. Love. A$AP preceded and set the tone for the rapper’s later releases, including his 2013 debut album Long. Live. A$AP and its follow-up, 2015’s At. Long. Last. A$AP.

The album’s streaming debut comes with a slight rearranging of the original tracklist, dropping the A$AP Ferg-assisted “Kissin’ Pink,” “Keep It G” with Chance Infinite and SpaceGhostPurrp, and the original closing track “Out of this World.”

But A$AP Rocky does tack on a previously unreleased song: “Sandman.” The new addition, produced by Kelvin Krash and Live. Love. A$AP collaborator Clams Casino, first premiered earlier this year at the hometown concert broadcast Yams Day.

Live. Love. A$AP Tracklist

1. Palace

2. Peso

3. Bass

4. Wassup

5. Brand New Guy Feat. Schoolboy Q

6. Purple Swag

7. Get Lit feat. Fat Tony

8. Trilla feat. A$AP Twelvyy & A$AP Nast

9. Houston Old Head

10. Acid Drip

11. Leaf feat. Main Attrakionz

12. Roll One Up

13. Demons

14. Sandman