See A$AP Rocky’s Harrowing ‘Gunz N Butter’ Video

A$AP Rocky rifles through a series of disturbing images in his new “Gunz N Butter” video: a child toting a gun bigger than he is, animals being slaughtered in livestock farms, cigarette advertisements and men gathering for a Ku Klux Klan meeting.

This is A$AP Rocky’s second new clip in as many weeks. His previous “Sundress” video also ended in violence: a spurned lover appeared ready to shoot the rapper. But the “Gunz N Butter” visual is harder to follow and more anxiety inducing. The cuts don’t appear to make sense or maintain a linear narrative, but the distressing images continue to mount.

“Gunz N Butter” appeared in May on A$AP Rocky’s Testing album. It’s a hard-hitting collaboration with Memphis stalwart Juicy J, and it samples “Still Ridin’ Clean,” a song by Juicy J’s brother Project Pat.

Testing hasn’t enjoyed the commercial success of A$AP Rocky’s previous two albums. However, “Praise the Lord (Da Shine),” a collaboration with the English rapper Skepta, reached Number 45 on the Hot 100, and it has subsequently been certified platinum.