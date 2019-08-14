A$AP Rocky Responds to Guilty Verdict: ‘I Am of Course Disappointed’

A$AP Rocky said he was “disappointed” after a Swedish judge found him guilty of assault for an altercation that took place in Stockholm in late June.

The rapper issued the statement on Instagram, where he wrote, “I am of course disappointed by today’s verdict. I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time. Imma keep moving forward. Thank you to my team, my management, attorneys, label and everyone who advocated for justice.”

Despite the guilty verdict, A$AP Rocky and his two co-defendants — Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers — will not have to serve jail time. They were instead given suspended sentences and will have to pay damages to the victims, while also reimbursing the state for “expenses and public legal counsels.”

In the verdict, the Stockholm District Court found that Rocky and his associates were not acting in self-defense when they attacked a 19-year-old man, Mustafa Jafari, whom they claimed had been following them and ignoring repeated requests to leave them alone. And while one of the main focal points of the trial was Jafari’s allegation that Rocky or a member of his group hit him with a bottle, the court stated that Jafari’s claim couldn’t be proven.

The verdict in the case came two weeks after the end of Rocky’s trail, at which point the judge decided to delay the verdict, release the three defendants from custody and allow them to leave the country. On Sunday, Rocky performed at the Real Street Festival in Anaheim, California, where he addressed the trial and his lengthy imprisonment beforehand.

“Y’all know how happy I am to be here right now,” he said. “I wanna say this, though: When I was away — hold the mosh please, this a sentimental moment! — what I experienced was crazy … It was a scary, humbling experience, but I’m here right now. God is good. People who ain’t even fuck with me felt sympathy. People was praying for me. That uplifted me when my spirits was low. I can’t thank y’all enough, man. That was crazy. Hip-hop never looked so strong together.”