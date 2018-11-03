Rolling Stone
Watch A$AP Rocky, FKA Twigs Go on Joyride in ‘Fukk Sleep’ Video

Diana Kunst-directed visual highlights their journey through New York City

A$AP Rocky has dropped the futuristic video for the FKA Twigs-assisted single “Fukk Sleep.”

The visual, directed by Diana Kunst, details Rocky and twigs’ trippy joyride throughout New York City as they break windows, wreak havoc in a bodega and pay a visit to a Chinatown jewelry store. Eventually they end up hitting the strip club, and then crashing a fancy dinner party.

Kanye West also showered some social media praise on the video by tweeting it out to his nearly 29 million followers after its release Friday.

“Fukk Sleep” appears on Rocky’s 2018 LP Testing, which also featured collaborations with Frank Ocean, Playboi Carti and Kid Cudi. The rapper’s most recent video was for his Skepta collaboration “Praise the Lord.” 

Twigs, who last released her album M3LL155X in 2015, revealed earlier this year that she spent the first half of 2018 recovering following an “excruciating” surgery to remove six fibroid tumors from her uterus.

Earlier this week, Rocky also announced he would embark on the 18-date Injured Generation Tour in 2019 in support of Testing.

