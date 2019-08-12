A$AP Rocky Talks ‘Scary, Humbling Experience’ in First Show Since Release From Jail

Three days before a Swedish judge is expected to issue a verdict on the assault charges leveled against A$AP Rocky, the rapper carried on with his career, performing his first concert since being released from jail earlier this month. On Sunday, during a show at the Real Street Festival in Anaheim, California, Rocky vented about his imprisonment.

“Y’all know how happy I am to be here right now,” he says in a fan-shot clip. “I wanna say this, though: When I was away — hold the mosh please, this a sentimental moment! — what I experienced was crazy … It was a scary, humbling experience, but I’m here right now. God is good. People who ain’t even fuck with me felt sympathy. People was praying for me. That uplifted me when my spirits was low. I can’t thank y’all enough, man. That was crazy. Hip-hop never looked so strong together.”

The set also featured a surprise cameo from Tyler, the Creator, who appears in the clip around the 13-minute mark to perform “Who Dat Boy” and “Earfquake.” Other guests included YG and A$AP Ferg.

Rocky was arrested on July 2nd and charged with assault, stemming from a June 30th altercation in which the rapper and two others allegedly attacked a man, 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, on the street in Stockholm. Rocky pled not guilty and claimed self-defense, and after a week-long trial, a judge decided to delay the verdict and release the rapper and his associates from jail. A verdict is expected to arrive Wednesday, August 14th.

Many of Rocky’s friends and associates spoke out on his behalf after his arrest, including Tyler, the Creator, who claimed on Twitter that he’ll never travel to Sweden again. President Trump even tweeted, “Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”