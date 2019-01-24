A$AP Rocky Felt ‘Emotionally Discouraged’ After Tepid Album Response

A$AP Rocky’s Testing didn’t fare as well as his previous solo albums both critically and commercially. The project was another creative left turn for Rocky after the psychedelic, LSD-inspired experimentation of his sophomore album, At. Long. Last. ASAP. In an interview with GQ after the fourth annual Yams Day, Rocky describes how the reception to his third studio album inspired the name of his current tour, Injured Generation.

“Yeah, it was inspired by me feeling emotionally discouraged after I put out my album and I felt like the masses didn’t get it at the start. I kind of forgot that’s the same thing that happened with my album prior: I put it out, people fucked with it, and then throughout time people are, ‘Oh my God, this is a masterpiece,'” Rocky said. “And I guess initially, I was like, Man, did my crowd, did my cult following forget how to mosh? How to slam dance, how to fucking crowd surf, how to go all out? I mean obviously I’m the pretty motherfucker but for real, I like to go crazy in a mosh, that’s what I came here for! As soon as I got here, I went straight to the mosh pit, I didn’t even come in this dressing room.”

Later in the interview, he also revealed why he decided to go sober in 2019. “It’s been 18 days. I’m sober right now, my head is on straight, man, I’m happy to be here, I’m high off life, bro,” he continued. “I’m also trying to cut out all the sugars and shit. When I turned 30, my metabolism sloooowed way down. And on top of that, the weed was just having me fucked up bro, honestly. But Imma get back on it. You gotta focus for a minute.”