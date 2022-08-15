 A$AP Rocky Is Charged with Two Counts of Assault Over LA Shooting - Rolling Stone
A$AP Rocky Charged with Assault Over November Shooting

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said

By
Cheyenne Roundtree

Entertainment Reporter

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) ASAP Rocky performs on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) ASAP Rocky performs on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

ASAP Rocky performs on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England.

Burak Cingi/Redferns

A$AP Rocky has been formally charged with assault with a firearm after the Harlem-born rapper was arrested in April over allegedly shooting his friend during a disagreement in Los Angeles last November. 

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges for assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm on Monday ahead of the rapper’s arraignment on Wednesday. The 33-year-old could face up to nine years in prison if found guilty of the offense. 

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a statement. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.” (Reps for the rapper did not immediately reply to a request for comment.)

Rolling Stone reported last week that the victim, Terell Ephron aka A$AP Relli, filed a civil lawsuit against Mayers over the shooting. The longtime friend and former A$AP Mob member alleged the rapper had “lured” him to an obscure location in Hollywood to discuss a disagreement. 

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” an earlier statement alleges. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.” 

Mayers was in close range to Ephron and “purposefully pointed it in the direction” of his one-time friend, who “was struck by bullet projectile/fragments” in his left hand, the suit alleges.  

Ephron, who works as a talent manager and producer alongside fashion and jewelry ventures, claims he’s suffered physical, mental and emotional injuries, and has received death threats over the situation. He is seeking at least $25,000 in damages. 

News of the shooting broke in April when Mayers had been arrested shortly after landing at LAX following a trip with his girlfriend Rihanna in her native Barbados weeks before the couple were expecting their first child together. He quickly sprung himself out of jail after posting a $500,000 bond. 

