A$AP Rocky Turns Pig-Cops Into Sausages in ‘Babushka Boi’ Video

A$AP Rocky and his cohorts shoot down some literal pigs in the new video for “Babushka Boi.” The Harlem rapper debuted the song live on his Injured Generation Tour earlier this year.

Directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and inspired by Dick Tracy, the “Babushka Boi” video sees Rocky, A$AP Ferg, ScHoolboy Q, A$AP Nast and Kamil Abbas cast as Depression-era gangsters, wearing stylized facial prosthetics that exaggerate the cartoonish quality of the clip. But that’s nothing compared to the video’s villains – the cops – dressed up as anthropomorphic pigs. Rocky and his gang flee from the oinking feds after pulling off a heist, and their Looney Toons car chase eventually leads to a good old-fashioned shoot-out. At the video’s end, we’re left with one question: does A$AP Rocky think that burgers usually contain pork?

“Babushka Boi” was set to be released earlier this summer, but was pushed back due to A$AP Rocky’s arrest, detainment and eventual guilty verdict in Sweden for assault. The rapper faces no jail time, but has been ordered to pay damages to the victim. The news caught the attention of President Trump himself, who announced he would be calling the Prime Minister of Sweden to “see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky” prior to the guilty verdict. Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven responded that he could not interfere in the rapper’s case.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Rocky and two other men assaulted a man, though the court determined conflicted evidence prevented them from deciding if a bottle was thrown at the victim – a key part to the prosecution’s case.

On Tuesday, Swedish prosecutors announced that they would not appeal the verdict. “I have accepted the District Court’s evaluation of the evidence, in as much as the use of whole or broken bottles during the assault has not been proven,” prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement. “After due consideration, I have chosen not to appeal the verdict.”