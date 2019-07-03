A$AP Rocky Arrested in Sweden for Suspected Assault

A$AP Rocky has been arrested for suspected “gross assault” following an altercation on a street in Stockholm, Sweden, according to CBS News and The Hollywood Reporter. A video filmed Sunday allegedly shows the rapper grab a man and throw him through the air; members of Rocky’s encourage then appear to throw punches at the individual.

A representative for Rocky did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Rocky was supposed to perform at the city’s Smash Festival. He defended himself in a pair of Instagram videos. The clips allegedly show two men following and harassing the emcee and his crew. Rocky and his bodyguard repeatedly tell the men to stop following them and that they don’t want to fight; at one point, one of the men appears to hit the bodyguard with a pair of headphones.

“Hits security in face with headphones then follow us,” Rocky wrote on Instagram. “Im innocent. They trynna arrest me out here now, SMH.” In the caption to another video, he wrote, “So a few drug addicts are not my fans. We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break.” (In one of the videos, an unseen woman can be heard telling Rocky that one of the men “slapped [her] ass and [her] girlfriend’s ass.”)

CBS News reports that Rocky was arrested with three other people, with the relationships between them unclear. A Swedish Prosecution Office spokesman would not confirm any additional details, only adding that the investigation was in “an initial stage.”