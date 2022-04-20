 A$AP Rocky Arrested in Los Angeles Over Alleged 2021 Shooting - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Breakdown: Kosha Dillz on 'They Felt Us'
Home Music Music News

A$AP Rocky Arrested in L.A. in Connection With 2021 Shooting

Rapper is accused of firing several shots at a man last November, one of which allegedly grazed the victim’s left hand

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
A$AP rocky arrest shooting allegationsA$AP rocky arrest shooting allegations

A$AP Rocky in June 2021.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a Nov. 2021 shooting, NBC News reports. 

The rapper — real name Rakim Mayers — was taken into custody after arriving at LAX on a private plane that had flown in from Barbados, where he’d reportedly been with his partner Rihanna. 

Los Angeles police had been investigating Mayers in connection to an incident that took place the night of Nov. 6, 2021. The victim claimed Mayers and two other men approached him with a handgun on the street, and that Mayers shot at him three or four times. The victim said be believed one of the shots grazed his left hand.

Reps for Mayer did not immediately return a request for comment.

Mayers has had several run-ins with law enforcement over the years. In 2012, he was arrested after a street fight with photographers in New York City (he later pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny), while in 2013 he faced charges after allegedly slapping a fan at the Made in America Festival (while the case was dismissed, the victim later filed a civil suit against Mayers that was settled in 2015). 

Perhaps most infamously, in 2019 Mayers spent several weeks detained in Sweden after an incident in Stockholm; while he was arrested in late June, it took nearly a month for charges to officially be filed. Mayers was eventually found guilty, though two weeks prior the judge had delayed the verdict, released Mayers and the two other defendants from custody, and allowed them to return to the United States.

This story is developing…

In This Article: A$AP Rocky

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.