A$AP Rocky Arrested in L.A. in Connection With 2021 Shooting

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a Nov. 2021 shooting, NBC News reports.

The rapper — real name Rakim Mayers — was taken into custody after arriving at LAX on a private plane that had flown in from Barbados, where he’d reportedly been with his partner Rihanna.

Los Angeles police had been investigating Mayers in connection to an incident that took place the night of Nov. 6, 2021. The victim claimed Mayers and two other men approached him with a handgun on the street, and that Mayers shot at him three or four times. The victim said be believed one of the shots grazed his left hand.

Reps for Mayer did not immediately return a request for comment.

Mayers has had several run-ins with law enforcement over the years. In 2012, he was arrested after a street fight with photographers in New York City (he later pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny), while in 2013 he faced charges after allegedly slapping a fan at the Made in America Festival (while the case was dismissed, the victim later filed a civil suit against Mayers that was settled in 2015).

Perhaps most infamously, in 2019 Mayers spent several weeks detained in Sweden after an incident in Stockholm; while he was arrested in late June, it took nearly a month for charges to officially be filed. Mayers was eventually found guilty, though two weeks prior the judge had delayed the verdict, released Mayers and the two other defendants from custody, and allowed them to return to the United States.

This story is developing…