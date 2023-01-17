A$AP Rocky Drops ‘Angels Pt. 2’ Video for 10th Anniversary of ‘Long.Live.A$AP’

A$AP Rocky’s Long.Live.A$AP was released in January 2013, and to celebrate its 10th year anniversary, the rapper has released a reworked “Angels” music video dubbed “Angels Pt. 2.”

The AWGE and Sam Lecca-directed visual finds a young A$AP Rocky alongside his crew as a look back while giving it a new frame: it houses unreleased Los Angeles footage shot a decade ago and features the late A$AP Yams with a halo floating above his head.

“TODAY MARKS THE 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY FOR MY 1ST COMMERCIAL ALBUM!” A$AP Rocky tweeted. “I WANT 2 TAKE A MOMENT TO REFLECT & THINK ABOUT THE PPL I MISS & THE TIMES WE HAD. RIP YAMS & VIRGIL, THANK U 4 THE HELP ON THIS 1ST PROJECT. LONG. LIVE. A$AP.ANGELS -PT 2 AWGE EDIT OUT NOW!”

Long.Live.A$AP is the Harlem rapper’s major label debut. A sort of sequel to his 2011 Live.Love.A$AP mixtape, his debut includes collabs with Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Drake, Santigold, Danny Brown, Florence Welch, and many more artists. The Number One charting record also spawned the singles “Fuckin Problems,” “Goldie,” “Wild for the Night,” and “Fashion Killa.”