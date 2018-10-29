A$AP Rocky Sets 2019 ‘Injured Generation’ Tour

A$AP Rocky will head out on the Injured Generation Tour in 2019 in support of the Harlem rapper’s latest album Testing. The 18-date trek begins January 8th in Minneapolis, Minnesota and hits midsized arenas on both coasts and between before the run ends February 6th in Kent, Washington.

A$AP Rocky also shared a gruesome teaser video for the tour, which opens its on-sale for tickets on November 2nd via his website.

INJURED GENERATION TOUR WINTER 2019 PRESALE STARTS TOMORROW @ https://t.co/L2o7s0Jo0p pic.twitter.com/cOq8PIn3SO — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) October 29, 2018

Before A$AP Rocky embarks on his Injured Generation trek, the rapper has scheduled a pair of late-2018 gigs: A November 11th appearance at Los Angeles’ Camp Flog Gnaw Festival and December 8th at Cyndi Lauper’s Home for the Holidays benefit concert at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

A$AP Rocky Tour Dates

January 8, 2019 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

January 9 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

January 11 – Toronto, ON @ Coca@Cola Coliseum

January 13 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

January 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

January 18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

January 20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

January 22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

January 23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

January 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

January 26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

January 27 – Grand Prairie, TX @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie

January 30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

January 31 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

February 1 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

February 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

February 5 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

February 6 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center