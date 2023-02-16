A$AP Nast Wants to Liven Up Your Eyewear With New Warby Parker Sunglasses

Ahead of spring, Warby Parker has tapped style influencer and rapper A$AP Nast to help create a new pair of sunglasses, the NST2-002.

Nast’s new shades with Warby Parker showcase a “commanding, oblong” silhouette with “strikingly tall temple arms,” per the eyewear brand. They come in two bold colors — Cloud White and Pink Nebula — and, as with many of Warby Parker’s sunglasses, you can choose between prescription or non-prescription lenses. The shades are also extra durable thanks to a hand-polished cellulose acetate frame, akulon-coated screws, and impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses on prescription models.

The Warby Parker x A$AP Nast NST2-002 sunglasses are available now at WarbyParker.com, where prices start at $95 for non-prescription options. Single-vision and reader lenses cost $195, and progressives will cost $395.

Warby Parker

Nast, a prominent member of A$AP Mob (and cousin to fellow Mob member A$AP Rocky), is the latest in a string of musicians to collaborate with Warby Parker recently. Over the last two years, the eyewear brand has tapped the likes of Toro y Moi and Pharrell to create unique frames.

“This [NST2-002] silhouette struck a chord with Nast in our very first design meeting and everything clicked creatively from there—from the playful proportions of the frame to its sharp, solid colors,” says Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal, in a statement. “Nast’s eye for the unexpected came to life through these bright, super-bold sunglasses.”

A somewhat low-profile fashion maestro in the hop-hop community, Nast regularly brings his eye for style to big brands. Last year, Levi’s tapped the rapper, designer, and model to help celebrate 150 years of the brand’s most iconic jeans, the 501s. Prior to that, Nast and Rocky both teamed up with Eddie Bauer for an outerwear-inspired collection.