A$AP Nast and D33J’s ‘Dogtalk’ Is an AutoTuned Dream

A$AP Nast has found his calling. In a world where ASAP Mob’s Rocky and Ferg are the group’s runaway successes, it’s nice to see one of their less regaled members shine solo. All Nast needed was someone to crank up the AutoTune, partner him with D33J, and let him croon.

“Nast and I have worked together in the studio a bunch, but I’ve usually been in the producer’s seat. This is the first song we both recorded vocals to together,” D33J told Highsnobiety. “We ended up playing off of each others melodic ideas; it came together pretty quickly actually.”

“Dogtalk” finds Nast and the Los Angeles producer partnering over the glittery beat and rapping about nothing, which is more of a compliment than a slight here. The song’s funniest line comes from Nast, who brags that not only will your girl invite him over, but she’ll him “fuck her on the sofa.” It isn’t clear if Nast has some type of hierarchy between sofas and beds that would make one superior to the other. The other question the song presents is in the hook: “Big Dog act like it / I ain’t got no time for no bitch,” sings Nast. It isn’t clear why one can’t be a “Big Dog act like it” and have times for women. Again, though, it’s besides the point when the song sounds like this.

Infinity 33 is the latest mixtape from D33J and also features appearances from Lil Yachty, Yung Lean and Shlohmo.