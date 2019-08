A$AP Ferg Plots North American ‘Yedi Tour’

A$AP Ferg has announced a headlining North American tour this fall in support of his upcoming EP Floor Seats.

The 33-date “Yedi Tour” launches November 7th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and wraps December 21st in Brooklyn, New York. Throughout the trek, A$AP Ferg will be joined by producer Murda Beatz, rapper MadeinTYO and other special guests.

Tickets for the Yedi Tour go on sale Friday, August 16th at 10 a.m. local time via Ferg’s website.

A$AP Ferg is set to release Floor Seats EP August 16th. The project includes the previously issued singles “Wigs” (featuring Asian Doll), “Pups” (with fellow A$AP Mob member A$AP Rocky), “Wam” (with MadeinTYO) and the title-track. The EP will also boast guest spots from Ty Dolla $ign and Rico Nasty. Ferg also released a version of “Wigs” featuring Miami rap duo City Girls and singer Antha.

Floor Seats follows A$AP Ferg’s two studio albums, 2013’s Trap Lord and 2016’s Always Strive and Prosper, and a pair of mixtapes, 2014’s Ferg Forever and 2017’s Still Striving. His recent guest spots include E-40’s “Chase the Money” (alongside Quavo, Roddy Ricch and ScHoolboy Q) and Octavian’s “Lit.”

A$AP Ferg Tour Dates

November 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

November 8 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

November 9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

November 10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

November 12 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

November 13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

November 14 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

November 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club

November 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

November 18 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

November 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

November 22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

November 24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

November 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

November 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

November 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

November 30 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

December 1 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

December 3 – Albuquerque, NM @ The Historic El ReyTheater

December 5 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

December 6 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

December 8 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

December 9 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

December 10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead Theatre

December 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

December 13 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

December 14 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore|

December 15 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

December 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

December 18 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

December 19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

December 20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

December 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel