A$AP Ferg Leads BMX Showcase in ‘Floor Seats’ Video

A$AP Ferg offers a personal tour of New York City in the video for his new song, “Floor Seats,” the title track from his upcoming EP.

The Valentin Petit-directed video was shot in Harlem and finds Ferg spitting the track as he rides his signature Redline BMX-style bike alongside a clew of other riders who pull off some stunning tricks as they fly down the New York City streets. After a long day’s riding, the clip closes with scenes from a raucous house party.

In a statement, A$AP Ferg said the inspiration behind “Floor Seats” was “giving everyone the VIP experience you get during a floor seat of an NBA game; which is unique and rare. You’re getting to experience and see the inside of my life.”

“Floor Seats” follows previously released A$AP Ferg tracks “Pups,” featuring A$AP Rocky, “Wigs” featuring City Girls and singer Antha and “Wam,” featuring MadelinTYO. It’s unclear which tracks will appear on the Floor Seats EP as A$AP Ferg has yet to share a track list, or a release date. Floor Seats will mark A$AP Ferg’s first release since 2017’s Still Striving