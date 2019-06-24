Hear A$AP Ferg Team With City Girls on New Song ‘Wigs’

A$AP Ferg recruits City Girls and singer Antha for the boisterous new song “Wigs,” the Harlem rapper’s second new song of 2019.

A$AP Ferg and the Miami duo trade verses on the boisterous Frankie P-produced track, which revolves around the chorus “Wig on the floor.” “Make your wig touch your motherfucking toe, bitch,” City Girls shout at song’s end.

The rapper took a break from posting Instagram photos of his Paris Fashion Week adventures to drop “Wigs,” which premiered Monday as Beats 1’s World Record.

“Wigs” marks A$AP Ferg’s second single of 2019, following the A$AP Rocky-featuring “Pups.” A$AP Ferg’s last studio album Always Strive and Prosper arrived in 2016, while his most recent mixtape, Still Striving, dropped in 2017. It’s unclear whether “Pups” and “Wigs” are destined for A$AP Ferg’s next LP.