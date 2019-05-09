A$AP Ferg, A$AP Rocky Salute High Life on New Song ‘Pups’

A$AP Ferg recruits A$AP Rocky for his boisterous new single “Pups.” Throughout the track, the A$AP Mob members flex about “livin’ the dream” over a subtle wah-wah guitar loop and soulful humming.

It’s about to get uglier than Balenciagas/Felt bad I never finished college,” Ferg rhymes on the track. “Now we fuckin’ cuties with booties in Dapper Dan silk pajamas.” Later, in a verse filled with dizzying vocal rhythms, Rocky boasts, “Kinda runnin’ late for this meetin’ with Obama/I ain’t mean it to rhyme, but call me when your mind right/Meet me with your romper; CC me when the vibe right/More money, more problem, more chopper, more drama.”

“Pups” follows A$AP Ferg’s recent single with Nghtmre, “Redlight,” and his 2018 collaboration with A$AP Rocky and Nicki Minaj, “Runnin.” His most recent mixtape, 2017’s Still Striving, features guest spots from Meek Mill, Migos, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, French Montana, Snoop Dogg, Cam’ron and Lil Yachty, among others.

Rocky — who recently made a cameo during Tame Impala’s headlining Coachella set — released his third LP, Testing, in 2018.