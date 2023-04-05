Asake’s New Song ‘2:30’ Is Right on Time

Nigerian street-pop star Asake is back with a new song, “2:30,” which is set to appear on a full-length project expected to arrive later this year.

The new tune finds Asake tapping into his roots to celebrate his authenticity and individuality over a beat (produced by Magicsticks and BlaiseBeatz) that pairs simmering percussion with some synths that sound straight out of a dingy basement. The single “2:30” also arrives with a lavish music video, which was directed by Edgar Esteves and shot in Los Angeles.

The song marks Asake's second solo offering of 2023, following "Yoga," which arrived back in January. The musician also recently linked up with Davido for a new song, "No Competition," and made his late-night TV debut with a performance of "Yoga/Organise" on The Tonight Show.

2022 was a breakthrough year for Asake, who released his debut album, Mr. Money With the Vibe, in September. Speaking of his music in an interview with Rolling Stone, Asake said: “My music talks about life in general. I grew up in a neighborhood that is considered dangerous, a neighborhood where everyone wakes up to hustle for their daily meals. It taught me how to survive in good times and bad times. So I draw inspiration from my real life experiences to encourage everyone who thinks their present reality is constant; I want them to always remember that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Asake’s big year ended on a tragic note: when a crowd crush at a London concert left two people dead. The venue, the O2 Academy Brixton, ultimately had its license suspended for several months amid claims that security let extra people enter without tickets.