Four People in Critical Condition After Suspected Crush at Asake Concert in London

Four people are in critical condition after fans forced their way into a gig at Brixton Academy Thursday night, December 15.

It’s believed that a crowd were able to force their way into a show from Afrobeats star Asake, which led to mass overcrowding and the show being cancelled halfway through.

An announcement from inside the venue informed fans: “The reason we have to stop the show is because they have breached the doors. 3,000 people have broken the doors outside and because of security the police have asked us to close the show.”

It added to fans: “This is nothing to do with us. There are people who’ve breached the door. They have broken in and security are trying to help with it.”

The Metropolitan Police said officers, the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were called to the scene at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

Eight people were taken to hospital following the incident, with four believed to be in a critical condition as a result of injuries sustained by a crush in the crowd.

Asake concert Brixton 15th… can you imagine my first concert and it turns out like this pic.twitter.com/4wWKgvZ5Zm — ghostingdoll (@elsie_leimu) December 15, 2022

Not Asake’s fault at all, it was more people who didn’t have tickets turned up with fake tickets… #Asake #Brixton pic.twitter.com/dxDzfCEUY7 — Solomon Smith (@sollysworld) December 15, 2022

Because of Asake people want to behave like goats??? Wow. pic.twitter.com/74S6DnzPPa — inayah (@inayahlxve) December 15, 2022

Social media footage also sees fans desperately attempting to make their way out of the venue.

A statement from Met commander Ade Adelekan said, “This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.

"This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.

"A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night. The scene will be examined by specialist officers, CCTV will be viewed, every witness that we can make contact with will be spoken to and all other lines of enquiry will be followed.

“Officers are remaining in the area to provide reassurance to the local community in and around Brixton.”

