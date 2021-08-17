Drake Jumps Back on Top of Artists 500 Chart as Billie Eilish Slips

Drake bounced back to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart, as last week’s Number One, Billie Eilish, slipped to Number Three, for the week of August 6th through 12th.

Drake pulled in 107 million streams to top the RS500 for a record extending 29th week. And while his tally was enough to land him at Number One this week, it was notably the 10th lowest total stream count to ever top the chart.

Taylor landed behind Drake at Number Two with 85.8 million, while Eilish dropped to Number Three with 85.3 million. Last week, Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever, propelled her to Number One on the Artists 500 chart for the first time, bringing in close to 132 million streams.

Top Artists The week of August 6, 2021 1 Drake Song Streams 107.3M Song Streams 107.3M Top Song Wants and Needs Weeks on Chart 339 Peak Position 1 2 Taylor Swift Song Streams 85.8M Song Streams 85.8M Top Song willow Weeks on Chart 332 Peak Position 1 3 Billie Eilish Song Streams 85.3M Song Streams 85.3M Top Song Happier Than Ever Weeks on Chart 192 Peak Position 1 4 Doja Cat Song Streams 82.5M Song Streams 82.5M Top Song Kiss Me More Weeks on Chart 106 Peak Position 3 5 The Weeknd Song Streams 75.1M Song Streams 75.1M Top Song Take My Breath Weeks on Chart 344 Peak Position 1

The Weeknd re-entered the Top 10 of Artists 500 chart this week for the first time since April, landing at Number with 75.1 million streams as his new single, “Take My Breath Away,” debuted at Number Three on the Top 100 Songs chart with 15 million streams. Nas also rose a whopping 363 ranks from lat week, hitting his previous peak at Number 25 with 44.5 million streams following the arrival of his new album, King’s Disease II (it debuted at Number Three on the Top 200 Albums chart).

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere, Tinashe re-enetered the Artists 500 chart for the first time since November 2019, picking up 8 million streams to land at Number 338 following the release of her new album, 333. Accompanying her debut on the Top 100 Songs chart with “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead,” budding artist Nessa Barrett made her Artists 500 debut at Number 382 with 7.2 million streams.