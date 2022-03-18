Best New Artist-Nominated Arooj Aftab Shares New Song ‘Udhero Na’

Grammy-nominated artist Arooj Aftab has shared her new song “Udhero Na,” a track off the Pakistani singer’s upcoming deluxe version of her 2021 LP Vulture Prince.

“Udhero Na,” which translates to “Please Undo,” features Anoushka Shankar — daughter of Ravi Shankar and Norah Jones’ half-sister — on sitar.

Aftab said of the track in a statement, “‘Udhero Na’ has been one of my dearest songs, written in 2005 and never released, played live on and off over the years. I’ve always held it close to my heart and am so happy to release it finally! It describes a very unique and fleeting emotional moment, a super underrated feeling. When the thought of someone from a very old and ‘passed’ relationship just pops into your head as you go about your present day to day.”

Aftab — the first-ever Pakistani woman nominated for a Grammy — is up for both Best New Artist and Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 ceremony.

The deluxe edition of Vulture Prince arrives June 24 via Verve — which she signed with in December — with both a digital and double-vinyl edition. That same month, Aftab showcased her latest LP with a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.