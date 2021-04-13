Vegas Vault Robbers Battle Zombies in Wild ‘Army of the Dead’ Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for Zack Snyder’s next film, Army of the Dead, which will arrive in select theaters May 14th before hitting the streaming service May 21st.

The trailer starts as if Army of the Dead is a classic heist movie: A muscular diner cook named Scott (played by Dave Bautista) is approached by a mysterious man who offers Scott the chance to steal $200 million from a vault sitting beneath the Las Vegas strip. But after a montage that shows Scott getting the whole gang back together for one last job, it turns out the last hurdle this crack team will have to clear isn’t meticulous casino security or law enforcement, but zombies.

Set to Kenny Rogers’ classic “The Gambler,” the rest of the clip finds Scott and Co. battling the undead who are way smarter and more organized than your average zombie (there’s even a zombie tiger to contend with). Adding some additional pressure to the situation, the team must pull off the heist before the government nukes Las Vegas and its zombie population.

Army of the Dead also stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, Garret Dillahunt, Nora Arnezeder, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Huma S. Qureshi.