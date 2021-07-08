 Arlo Parks Shares Poetic Video for 'Too Good' - Rolling Stone
Arlo Parks Shares Poetic Video for ‘Too Good’

British musician will kick off her North American tour this fall

Arlo Parks has released a colorful music video for her song “Too Good,” the latest single from her new album Collapsed in Sunbeams.

“I did this one with [producer Paul Epworth] in one of our first days of sessions,” Parks says of the song. “I showed him all the music that I was obsessed with at the time, from Seventies Zambian psychedelic rock to MF DOOM and the hip-hop that I love via Tame Impala and big Nineties throwback pop by TLC. From there, it was a whirlwind. Paul started playing this drumbeat, and then I was just running around for ages singing into mics and going off to do stuff on the guitar. I love some of the little details, like the bump on someone’s wrist and getting to name-drop Thom Yorke. It feels truly me.”

The visual was directed by the duo Bedroom (who have also created similarly self-contained videos for the 1975 and Beabadoobee) and features Parks contemplating a relationship while inside a stylized set made to look like a house. Think Pee-wee’s Playhouse, but with way more apples, sunflowers, and vinyl records.

Parks will go on tour for Collapsed in Sunbeams this fall, kicking off September 21st in Brooklyn.

