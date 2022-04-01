 Arlo Parks Gets Soulful With 'Softly' Performance on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Chased by Cops in 'These Are the Ways' Video
Home Music Music News

Arlo Parks Gets Soulful With ‘Softly’ Performance on ‘Colbert’

British singer is up for Best New Artist at the Grammys

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Arlo Parks appeared on The Late Show to perform her recent single, “Softly.” The intimate performance, filmed behind the scenes and on the stage of a concert venue, marks Parks’ first time on the late-night show.

Parks released “Softly,” along with an emotional music video directed by Zhang and Knight, in February. The song reflects on the disintegration of a relationship.

“‘Softly’ is a song about yearning, about how fragile you feel in the dying days of a relationship when you’re still desperately in love,” the Grammy-nominated singer explained in a statement. “The song is about how it feels to brace yourself before the blow of a break up and reminisce about the days where it all felt luminous.”

“Softly” follows Parks’ 2021 debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, which arrived last year via Transgressive Records. The record is up for Best Alternative Music Album at this year’s Grammy Awards, where Parks is also nominated for Best New Artist.

Parks is currently on tour with Clairo across North America, with the trek ending at Coachella. Parks will join Harry Styles for his show in Dublin on June 22, and is set to headline Iceland Airwaves festival in November. She was also recently tapped by Florence and the Machine for their upcoming fall tour.

In This Article: Arlo Parks, Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late-Night TV

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.