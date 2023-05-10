See Arlo Parks’ Desert Adventure in ‘Pegasus’ Video

Arlo Parks frolics in the desert, picks up hitchhikers and even keeps her cool when her car overheats in the video for “Pegasus,” a duet with Phoebe Bridgers (who sings on the chorus but doesn’t appear in the clip). By the end of the video, Parks’ retinue includes five people who are also pretty chill about Parks vibing out with headphones on. They even sit in a field and write, with Parks’ love interest giving her a note at the end.

The upbeat track — which finds Parks and Bridgers harmonizing on the chorus, “I think you’re special ’cause you told me,” about Parks getting an “I love you” — appears on Parks’ upcoming My Soft Machine album, out May 26. Parks and Bridgers previously collaborated on a cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees.”

“‘Pegasus’ is about experiencing the warmth and lightness of good love for the first time,” Parks said in a statement. “It also explores how the absence of chaos and the presence of real connection can be a little bit terrifying after a long time of not having it.”

Parks also said that she felt a kinship to the barren setting of the video, made by filmmaker Bedroom, who also helmed Parks’ “Blades” and “Too Good” clips. “The desert landscape has always had a special place in my heart, the scorched land, the dust, the sense of absence,” she said. “Films like Gerry, My Own Private Idaho, and Paris, Texas all use the desert as its own character representing isolation, nostalgia and the journey to a place outside of yourself. Bedroom did an incredible job of meshing surreal dreamscapes with real intimacy to make one of my favorite music videos I’ve ever made.”

All of Parks’ upcoming tour dates are in the U.K., Asia, and Oceania at present, but she’ll be at the All Things Go Festival in Washington, D.C., on October 1.