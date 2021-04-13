Arlo Parks Plots Fall North American Tour

Arlo Parks announced a North American fall tour. The 24-date trek launches September 21st in Brooklyn and wraps October 27th in Philadelphia.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th at 10 a.m. local time via the British songwriter’s website.
“I’m coming to North America!!!” Parks said in a statement detailing the jaunt. “This has been a little dream of mine for a while now and I’m so excited to hop the pond and share space with you all in a real way.”
The announcement follows Parks’ trio of late night appearances so far in 2021: playing “Hope” on The Late Late Show With James Corden, “Black Dog” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and “Hurt” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
All three songs appear on Parks’ January-issued debut LP, Collapsed in Sunbeams, which also includes the singles “Caroline,” “Green Eyes” and “Eugene.”
Parks recently teamed with Phoebe Bridgers to play the latter’s “Kyoto” and cover Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” on BBC Radio 1.
Arlo Parks 2021 North American Tour
September 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
September 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
September 25 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
September 26 – Montréal, QC @ Le Petit Campus
September 28 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre
September 29 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
October 1 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
October 2 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
October 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
October 5 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
October 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
October 8 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
October 9 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
October 10 – Seattle, WA @ The Croc’s Second Stage
October 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
October 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
October 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
October 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
October 18 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
October 19 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
October 20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
October 24 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
October 26 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
October 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia