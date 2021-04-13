Arlo Parks Plots Fall North American Tour

Arlo Parks announced a North American fall tour. The 24-date trek launches September 21st in Brooklyn and wraps October 27th in Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th at 10 a.m. local time via the British songwriter’s website.

“I’m coming to North America!!!” Parks said in a statement detailing the jaunt. “This has been a little dream of mine for a while now and I’m so excited to hop the pond and share space with you all in a real way.”

The announcement follows Parks’ trio of late night appearances so far in 2021: playing “Hope” on The Late Late Show With James Corden, “Black Dog” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and “Hurt” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

All three songs appear on Parks’ January-issued debut LP, Collapsed in Sunbeams, which also includes the singles “Caroline,” “Green Eyes” and “Eugene.”

Parks recently teamed with Phoebe Bridgers to play the latter’s “Kyoto” and cover Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” on BBC Radio 1.

Arlo Parks 2021 North American Tour

September 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

September 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

September 25 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

September 26 – Montréal, QC @ Le Petit Campus

September 28 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre

September 29 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

October 1 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

October 2 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

October 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

October 5 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

October 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

October 8 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

October 9 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

October 10 – Seattle, WA @ The Croc’s Second Stage

October 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

October 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

October 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

October 18 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

October 19 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

October 20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

October 24 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

October 26 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

October 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia