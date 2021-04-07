 Arlo Parks Showcases Intimate Single 'Hope' on 'Corden' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley to Release Solo Debut
Home Music Music News

Arlo Parks Showcases Intimate Single ‘Hope’ on ‘Corden’

The singer also discussed her career with the Late Late Show host

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Arlo Parks virtually stopped by The Late Late Show to perform her single “Hope” and to chat with host James Corden about her recent success.

The taped performance features Parks accompanied by her band as she gives an emotional rendition of “Hope,” which dropped earlier this year and appears on her recent debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams. Before showcasing the song, she spent a few minutes talking with Corden from her home in London.

“I’m still just living my normal life, but my career is kind of blossoming in this beautiful way,” Parks told Corden about whether she’s fully registered her recent successes, which include three BRIT nominations. “It’s still very surreal to me.”

Last month, Parks performed her song “Black Dog,” while surrounded by sunflowers, on The Tonight Show. Parks also collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers on a cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees,” performed for Phil Taggart’s Chillest Show on BBC Radio 1, and the pair dueted on Bridgers’ Punisher track “Kyoto.”

Parks will perform her first shows in the U.S. later this year, with dates in New York and Los Angeles.

In This Article: Arlo Parks, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.