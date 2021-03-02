 Arlo Parks Performs 'Black Dog' on 'The Tonight Show' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How Fashion Brands Have Optimized Their E-Commerce Efforts to Survive the Pandemic
Home Music Music News

Arlo Parks Surrounds Herself With Sunflowers for ‘Black Dog’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Parks released her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams in January

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Arlo Parks performed a beautiful rendition of her song “Black Dog,” surrounded by sunflowers, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night.

The 20-year-old singer began the set by walking along a pathway lined with the blossoms, wearing a backpack with sunflowers bursting out the top to match. Along the way, she came across what looked like a small shrine featuring more sunflowers and a telephone hanging off the hook. Then, as if by magic, Parks transported herself to another stage with a gorgeous backdrop and curtains made of sunflowers, where she was joined by her full backing band for the end of the song.

Parks released her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams in January. “There is obviously a sense of fear, putting out something where I’m exposing a soft, vulnerable point in myself,” she told Independent. “I was bitter and unhappy with a situation and hurt. But when I realised that it [Parks’s experience] had the capacity to help people, that outweighed the fear. I also think if you don’t feel a bit scared when you’re putting stuff out, it’s not close to the bone enough.”

Last year, Parks collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers on a cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees,” performed for Phil Taggart’s Chillest Show on BBC Radio 1; the two of them also dueted on Bridgers’ Punisher track “Kyoto.” She’s set to make an appearance on on the Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats remix EP UNLOCKED 1.5, out March 5th.

In This Article: Arlo Parks, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.