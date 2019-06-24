Arlo and Nora Guthrie Named Mermaid King and Queen at Coney Island’s Mermaid Parade

Good morning America, how are ya? Arlo and Nora Guthrie were named king and queen at Coney Island’s 37th annual Mermaid Parade on Saturday. Dressed like King Triton from The Little Mermaid, the singer-songwriter rode through the parade alongside his sister, who wore seaweed hair and held an acoustic guitar.

“My sister and I were in full costume as we took on the roles of The Mermaid Queen and King Neptune,” Guthrie wrote on his Facebook. “The parade was fabulous, and the outfits (if that) were amazing. Our immediate entourage was fairly tame in comparison to some of the participants, but we all had a great time being a part of the event.”

That same day, the children of the folk legend honored their father with the unveiling of Woody Guthrie Way — located at Coney Island’s Mermaid Avenue between West 35th and West 36th Street — where Guthrie lived in the 1940s. The New York City Council also recently named streets in honor of the Notorious B.I.G. and the Wu-Tang Clan.

“We left NYC the next morning complete exhausted, but thrilled to have taken part in the history of Coney Island,” Guthrie continued. “I got home, ripped off my clothes and dove into the cement pond. A cold glass of whisky, hot cup of coffee, and a snack brought me back to the hills of western Massachusetts. Nice to be home again.”

Guthrie is scheduled to play shows throughout the summer, including the Oklahoma’s Woody Guthrie Folk Festival on July 13th.