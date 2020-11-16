Hear Ariel Pink’s Surfy Cover of the Dovers’ ‘She’s Gone’

Ariel Pink issued a surfy, previously unreleased cover of “She’s Gone,” the 1965 single from garage-rock act the Dovers.

“She treats me bad, but I still need her / She makes me sad, but I still love her,” Pink sings over rippling guitars through the lo-fi haze. “But now she’s gone and I’m alone.”

The track — previously unheard, barring a few early live recordings — will make its official debut on Sit n’ Spin, one of four archival sets capping off the songwriter’s ongoing reissue project. Cycle 3 (Odditties Sodomies Vol. 1 and Sit n’ Spin) and cycle 4 (Odditties Sodomies Vol. 3 and Scared Famous/ FF>>) are out January 29th via Mexican Summer. All four albums have been remastered from the original tapes and mixed in true stereo.

Sit n’ Spin collects Pink’s singles, EPs and unreleased sessions from the late aughts, following a half-decade hiatus from new music. “Documenting his first recordings with a full band, Sit n’ Spin contains the best and rarest rumblings of the artist at the beginning of an explosive second chapter,” reads a description on Pink’s website.

Pink released Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, his 11th studio LP and first for Mexican Summer, in 2017.