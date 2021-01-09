 Ariel Pink Dropped by Record Label After Attending Pro-Trump Rally - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton's Country-Soul Collab 'Only Thing That's Gone'
Home Music Music News

Ariel Pink Dropped by Record Label After Attending Pro-Trump Rally

“Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship” with singer, label says

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 02: Ariel Pink performs in concert during day 4 of the Primavera Sound Festival on June 2, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/WireImage)

Ariel Pink

WireImage

Record label Mexican Summer has cut ties with Ariel Pink after the indie musician drew criticism for attending the pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. earlier this week.

“Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward,” Mexican Summer tweeted Friday.

The label had released Pink’s most recent album, 2017’s Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, as well as his 2019 compilation Odditties Sodomies Vol. 2. Mexican Summer is also scheduled to release a series of “Ariel Archives” LPs on January 29th; at press time, those reissues are still available for purchase on the Mexican Summer site. Reps for Mexican Summer and Pink did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Following the pro-Trump mob’s storming of the Capitol on Wednesday, a since-deleted photo surfaced on social media of Pink, fellow artist John Maus and filmmaker Alex Lee Moyer stating that they had attended the Trump rally.

“I was in D.C. to peacefully show my support for the president,” Pink later admitted on Twitter. “I attended the rally on the White House lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. Case closed.”

Soon after, Pink’s name began trending on Twitter, which resulted in some further trolling from the singer. “Welcome to the panoptigan [sic]. they wasted no time…save yourselves friends, cancel me now and turn me in before they come for you,” Pink wrote, adding, “Vote for trump.”

In This Article: Ariel Pink

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.