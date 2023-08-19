Ariana Grande Details Week’s Worth of ‘Yours Truly’ 10th Anniversary Plans

Ariana Grande has announced a week’s worth of plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her debut album Yours Truly, including a series of live performances, a Q&A, and a deluxe digital reissue of the 2013 LP.

As the singer revealed Saturday in a video featuring decade-old footage, the festivities begin Friday, August 25 with the release of the deluxe digital Yours Truly release, along with newly recorded live performances of "Honeymoon Avenue" and "Daydreamin'." The following day brings the first part of a Q&A and a merch capsule, and then Sunday will feature a "Baby I" live performance.

A vinyl preorder for, presumably, a Yours Truly reissue arrives August 28 along with the conclusion of the Q&A. Two more performances (“Tattooed Heart” and “Right There”) are scheduled for Tuesday, with the week-long celebration wrapping up August 30 — the exact 10th anniversary of Yours Truly’s release — with “The Way” performance as well as “some behind the scenes stuff we found.”

In a separate post on Instagram stories, Grande clarified that the “deluxe” digital reissue of Yours Truly will feature “the Live from London, updated versions of the songs we performed from Yours Truly.” “I can’t wait for you to hear them,” Grande added. “This was such a healing and special project to do.”