Song You Need to Know: Victoria Monet, ‘Ass Like That’

Victoria Monét has become Ariana Grande’s right-hand woman ever since the pop star’s 2013 debut Yours Truly, most recently helping pen the Number One singles “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.” With the smooth “Ass Like That,” Monét proves herself to be just as formidable a star on her own.

“Ass Like That” moves softly as Monét tenderly delivers her fitness goals. “With them everyday squats, making shit pop/Never had them ass shots, but she take shots,” she sings on the chorus. The lyrics indicate the type of “7 Rings” trap-pop showiness, but Monét flips the energy, turning her gym story into a R&B slow jam that celebrates achieving one’s goals.

Monét made her debut in 2014 when she dropped the Nightmares & Lullabies: Act One EP. She released Act Two the following year and returned last year with Life After Love, Pt. I and Pt. II. Along with co-writing much of Grande’s smash LP Thank U, Next, she sang on the one-off single “Monopoly” with Grande.

