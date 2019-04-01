Watch Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet’s Rooftop Celebration for ‘Monopoly’ Video

Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét have released a brand new collaboration titled “Monopoly.” Monét has co-written many of Grande’s latest songs, including Number One hits “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.”

Above a simple, bouncy beat, the pair sing in a clipped, soft fashion. They flaunt their recent success on the chorus claiming to “Treat my goals like property/Collect them like Monopoly.” Along the way they reference how quickly Thank U, Next came together (“Remember when we made a fucking album off that Clicquot?”) and the fact that 90% of the royalties for Grande’s long-running Number One hit “7 Rings” goes to the Rodgers & Hammerstein estate for its Sound of Music sample.

“Monopoly” also has both Monét and Grande singing “I like women and men” on the song’s chorus. While Grande has not commented on her sexuality, the chorus may be simply addressing Monét, who came out on Twitter in November. Grande has not commented further on the song.

In the video, the pair of friends and collaborators dance on a roof top as emojis fly across the screen. It has a home video quality to the entire clip, reminiscent of Beyoncé’s hotel-made “7/11” visual.

Grande is currently touring in support of both Thank U, Next and Sweetener. Both albums debuted at Number One. Monét has been working with Grande since 2014’s My Everything as a songwriter, vocal producer and tour mate.