Watch Ariana Grande Recreate ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Legally Blonde’ in ‘Thank U, Next’ Video

Ariana Grande recreated a quartet of classic early millennium comedies for her “Thank U, Next” video. The Hannah Lux Davis-directed visual features not only close friends of Grande like Troye Sivan and Liz Gillies but several stars from the original films as well.

The video begins with people like Sivan and Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, recreating the scene where the students in the film talk about the mythology around head member of the Plastics Regina George. As the song begins, Grande as Regina goes through her “burn book” of exes mentioned in “Thank U, Next.” While sashaying down the halls of the high school she pushes people like Sivan into the lockers. The first chorus is met with the “Jingle Bell Rock” choreography from the movie and a Kris Jenner cameo.

While portraying Torrance from Bring It On, she flirts with the Cliff counterpart in the bathroom and scuffles with the East Compton Clovers during a football game. As Jenna from 13 Going on 30, she walks away from her childhood best friend’s wedding crying and clutching her doll house.

The last films she conquers is Legally Blonde. She rolls up to Harvard as Elle Woods and even has a salon chat with Paulette, whose role is reprised by Jennifer Coolidge. She later teaches the salon how to do the “bend and snap” in time to the track’s beat.

Grande’s “Thank U, Next” is a non-album single, which followed the release of her fourth album Sweetener. It is also the first of her singles to hit Number One, where it has remained for three weeks now. Grande has teased an imminent fifth LP but has not given more details as to when it would be out.

In March, Grande will begin her Sweetener tour across North America, which will wrap in June at Madison Square Garden.