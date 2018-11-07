Rolling Stone
See Ariana Grande Debut Live ‘Thank U, Next’ on ‘Ellen’

Singer draws from ‘The First Wives’ Club’ for new single’s premiere performance

Ariana Grande performs her new single, “Thank U, Next,” on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ariana Grande delivered the debut performance of her new single “Thank U, Next” on Wednesday’s episode of EllenThe singer drew from The First Wives Club, one of Grande’s favorite movies and a film that shares thematic elements with the new song, for the performance.

The “Thank U, Next” debut was almost derailed when, in a choreographed move, Grande nearly fell while stepping off a chair. “Oh my god!” she exclaimed mid-song before regaining her balance and correcting course.

In addition to premiering the live rendition of “Thank U, Next,” a Song You Need to Know, Grande also sang her Sweetener track “Breathin'” for the first time live during the Ellen visit.

The performance marked only the second time Grande has performed since the death of Mac Miller in September. In March 2019, the singer will embark on her tour in support of Sweetener.

 

In This Article: Ariana Grande

