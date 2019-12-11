Ariana Grande Teases New Live Album

Ariana Grande has announced a live album for her most recent tour, behind 2018’s Sweetener and 2019’s Thank U, Next.

The pop star shared what appeared to be the cover art for the live album on her Instagram page, and unveiled the tracklist via text screenshot on her Instagram story.

No release date has been announced yet, but you can pre-save the album now on Spotify. Grande’s label did not immediately reply to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Grande’s Sweetener tour opened in Albany, New York, last March, a month after the surprise release of Thank U, Next and less than a year after Grande had released Sweetener. The pop star will play five more shows in North America this year, wrapping her tour December 21st at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Thank U, Next topped Rolling Stone‘s Best Albums of 2019 list, and the track “NASA” made it on our Best Songs list. The LP was also nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards, with “7 Rings” earning two nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. “Boyfriend,” Grande’s one-off collaboration with Social House, also earned a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.