Ariana Grande Announces ‘Sweetener’ Concert Film ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’

Ariana Grande will release a new concert film Excuse Me, I Love You on December 21st on Netflix.

The film will document the singer’s world tour in support of her 2018 album, Sweetener, which kicked off in March 2019 (a month prior, Grande had released Sweetener’s surprise follow-up, Thank U, Next). A trailer for Excuse Me, I Love You is set to arrive Thursday, December 10th.

Grande announced the project on Instagram, writing: “Releasing this as a love letter to [you] all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years. I know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… Jesus, lol) but I just wanted to thank [you] all for showing me more in this lifetime already than I ever dreamed of. Making music and doing all of this has been all I’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. Although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, I wanted to express again just how eternally thankful I am.”

Back in October, Grande released her sixth studio album, Positions, which debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The singer also recently joined Jennifer Hudson to perform an updated version of “Oh Santa!” with Mariah Carey on the latter’s Magical Christmas Special.