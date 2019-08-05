×
Watch Ariana Grande Play ‘Boyfriend’ Live for the First Time at Lollapalooza

Tourmates Social House join pop star on festival stage to perform new single

Brittany Spanos

Ariana Grande performed her new single “Boyfriend” live for the first time at Lollapalooza this weekend. She was joined by the duo Social House, who have been opening for her on the Sweetener World Tour.

Grande released “Boyfriend” on Friday and performed it early in her Lolla set, which hewed close to the set list for her current tour. “That awkward moment when you get him to break up with his girlfriend and he still doesn’t want a girlfriend,” Grande says before launching into the track. While Grande sang the first verse of the song, Social House danced behind her before launching into their portions of the single. The fan-shot footage of the performance was posted on YouTube by user Hailey Kopf.

Grande headlined Lollapalooza Sunday. Unlike her Coachella headlining sets, where she brought out *NSYNC and Justin Bieber, Grande kept this festival appearances closer to the structure of her current tour, which supports 2018’s Sweetener and 2019’s Thank U, Next. The date also served as the final show of the North American leg. She will be joined by Ella Mai and Social House in Europe later this month.

