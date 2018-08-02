Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes to Perform at MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Logic will perform at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, set to air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City August 20th.

Grande will perform her recent single, “God Is a Woman,” from her upcoming album, Sweetener, which arrives August 17th. Mendes will play his hit, “In My Blood,” off his recent self-titled effort, and Logic will partner with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder for the first live performance of their new collaboration, “One Day.”

Grande, Mendes and Logic are all up for multiple awards at this year’s VMAs. Grande will compete for five trophies, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for “No Tears Left to Cry,” while Mendes is up for three, including Best Pop video for “In My Blood.” Meanwhile, Logic’s breakout smash, “1-800-273-8255,” with Alessia Cara and Khalid is up for Best Collaboration and Best Video With a Message.

The 2018 Video Music Awards will also feature a special performance from Jennifer Lopez, who is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.