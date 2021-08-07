Watch Ariana Grande’s ‘Rift Tour’ Event on ‘Fortnite’

Following the premiere “Rift Tour” event Friday, Ariana Grande has shared the full “performance” that she staged within the popular gaming app Fortnite.

The Rift Tour featured the Grande avatar singing a handful of her hits — “Raindrops,” “7 Rings,” “Be Alright,” “R.E.M.,” “The Way,” and “Positions” — plus songs by Wolfmother, LSD (Labrinth, Sia and Diplo) and Juice WRLD and Marshmello’s “Come & Go.”

According to GameSpot — which uploaded the entire 14-minute event — the unique “musical experience” took gamers on a series of vibrant adventures, including snowboarding through liquid pink-and-turquoise clouds, battling a giant monster while aboard small aircrafts, a Flaming Lips-esque bubble concert in the sky and, for “Positions,” a Grande performance in the stars:

The “Rift Tour” event takes place five times live within Fortnite between August 6th and 8th; check out dates and showtimes at Epic Games’ site. Grande’s event follows similar in-game experiences like Kaskade’s recent concert and Travis Scott’s “Astronomical.”