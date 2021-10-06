Ariana Grande Wins Five-Year Restraining Order Against Knife-Wielding Stalker

Ariana Grande has won a five-year restraining order against a man who allegedly flashed a large hunting knife outside her Los Angeles house and threatened to kill her.

Aharon Brown, 23, was arrested near the singer’s home September 10th on suspicion of making criminal threats and remains in police custody with a court appearance set for Thursday.

On Tuesday, a security guard for the singer testified about his confrontations with Brown, leading Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Reginald L. Neal to grant Grande the long-term protection order that expires October 5th, 2026, court records obtained by Rolling Stone confirm.

In a harrowing written statement to the court last month, the “Thank U, Next” singer and Voice coach said Brown displayed obsessive behavior that “terrifies” her. She said he first appeared outside her private residence last February and then ramped up his visits in August and September to the point where he was approaching her home “nearly every day and sometimes multiple times a day.”

The alleged stalking came to a head shortly after 10 p.m. on September 9th, when Brown brandished “a large hunting knife” outside her residence while she was at home and became “combative” when her security asked him to leave, according to her statement. Brown allegedly returned a few hours later, at 1:27 a.m. on September 10th, and showed the knife again while issuing an ominous threat to her security guard: “I’ll fucking kill you and her.”

An LAPD arrest record included with Grande’s petition said a knife was recovered from Brown’s front pants pocket during a pat-down.

“The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me,” Grande said in her sworn statement requesting the order. “Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.”

Grande’s petition filed September 14th also asked for protection for her husband, Dalton Gomez. The singer, 28, and Gomez, 26, wed in May.