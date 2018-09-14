Ariana Grande Remembers ‘Dearest Friend’ Mac Miller

After remaining silent about ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death a week ago from a suspected drug overdose, Ariana Grande wrote a wrenching tribute to her “dearest friend” on Instagram. “I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen, and I always will,” Grande wrote. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it.”

“You were my dearest friend,” she continued. “I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

Grande’s message came with a touching video of Miller enjoying a quiet dinner with her. The rapper is wearing an “Everything Will Be Ok” sweatshirt; he seems happy and at ease. As Grande films him trying to tell a story, he laughs and tries to get her to stop.

This is the first time Grande has directly addressed Miller’s death in public. She had previously posted a black and white picture of the rapper on Instagram with no caption.

Miller was found dead in his home last Friday at age 26. An official cause of death has not yet been determined. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans,” the rapper’s family said in a statement. “Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy.”

Following Miller’s death, many of his hip-hop colleagues honored him on Twitter or during shows — Drake, Childish Gambino, Chance the Rapper, J. Cole and more.