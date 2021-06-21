Ariana Grande Partners With Vevo for ‘POV’ Performance Video

On Monday, Ariana Grande kicked off a live performance video series in partnership with Vevo built around songs from her latest album, Positions.

The first video, for her song “POV,” shows Grande singing in front of a single spotlight in a field of flowers. After the intro, Grande is lit by a massive purple ring light overlooking her and her band.

“We are so excited to release these exclusive video performances to Ariana’s fans,” JP Evangelista, Vevo’s Senior Vice President of Content, Programming & Marketing, said in a statement. “We’ve loved Ariana’s music for years, and it’s been such a privilege to watch her artistry grow and evolve. An immensely creative and collaborative artist is key to these visually stunning performances and Ariana embodies that — her efforts translated beautifully onscreen. We look forward to seeing her continue to blossom and hope everyone enjoys watching these.”

Grande released Positions last October, following 2018’s Sweetener and 2019’s Thank U, Next. The Weeknd tapped Grande for a remix of “Save Your Tears,” a cut off his fourth studio album After Hours, in April, and the two artists later performed the song live at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The track marked the pair’s third collaboration following 2020’s “Off the Table” from Grande’s Positions and 2014’s “Love Me Harder” from Grande’s My Everything.