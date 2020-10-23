Ariana Grande Multitasks Running the Country and Home Life in ‘Positions’ Video

Ariana Grande is the President in her video for new single, “Positions.” The R&B-tipped pop track leads off her upcoming, as-yet-untitled sixth studio album. It arrives on October 30th, according to the countdown clock on her website.

In the Dave Meyers-directed clip, Grande is seen in the White House conducting various meetings, such as helming press conferences and looking over and signing documents, among other duties. In between, she balances her work life with home life.

“Switching the positions for you/Cooking in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom,” she sings. “I’m in the Olympics way I’m jumping through hoops/Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do/That I won’t do, switching for you.”

Grande had been hinting that new music might be on the way over the course of the pandemic, posting song snippets on Instagram. She also teased her new album officially earlier this month by tweeting that it was coming by the end of October.

Her upcoming LP follows January 2019’s Thank U, Next, a massive release for Grande that quickly followed her 2018 album Sweetener. In the midst of her Sweetener World Tour, Grande executive produced the soundtrack for Charlie’s Angels, which featured collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Chaka Khan, and more.

Last December, Grande dropped the live album K Bye for Now (SWT Live). She also teamed up with Justin Bieber this spring for the one-off, prom-themed single “Stuck With U” and joined forces with Lady Gaga for the single “Rain on Me,” which appears on Gaga’s latest album Chromatica. The pair performed the song together live for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards.