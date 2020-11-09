Ariana Grande Positions Herself Atop Artists 500 Chart

Ariana Grande easily claimed the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of October 30th through November 5th.

The release of the pop star’s latest album, Positions, helped her see 167.9 million on-demand audio streams last week, surpassing Drake for the Number One spot. Positions is also projected to take Number One Top 200 Albums chart, while its lead single and title-track, “Positions,” is on track to top the Top 100 Songs chart.

While Grande dominated this week’s RS 500, Trippie Redd also saw a big jump, rising from Number 24 to Number Three following the release of his new album, Pegasus. The rapper picked up 95.2 million streams — which put him just behind Drake at Number Two with 99.7 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, country star Luke Combs dropped to Number Seven with 76.7 million streams one week after he became the first country artist to top the chart. Other than that, the Top 10 remained full of familiar faces due to an otherwise slow release week: Pop Smoke hit Number Four with 93.7 million, Juice WRLD reached Five with 90.1 million, Youngboy Never Broke Again landed at Six with 89.1 million, Taylor Swift fell at Eight with 65.2 million, Post Malone came in at Nine with 57.7 million and Rod Wave rounded things out at 10 with 53 million.