See Ariana Grande Work With Pharrell, Host ‘Sweetener’ Party for Fans in New Doc

Ariana Grande offers an intimate look at the making of her new album Sweetener in the first installment of her four-part YouTube docuseries, Dangerous Woman Diaries. The 30-minute episode opens with Grande playing an early version of the album for friends and working on the song “Get Well Soon” with Pharrell. In the clip, Grande talks about how Pharrell helped her solidify the Nineties-influenced sonic palette of Sweetener, and she notes that even though the record sounds different from her past alnums, it’s more of an artistic arrival than a departure.

“This feels like the most me an album has ever felt,” Grande says. “It just feels super close to home, more so than I ever ever felt. Like, a lot of people were like, ‘Oh, how does it feel stepping out of your comfort zone?’ And I’m like, ‘Nah, I don’t feel like I stepped out of my comfort zone, I feel like I found it.'”

Episode One of Dangerous Woman Diaries also offers a detailed look at the making of two Sweetener music videos, “The Light Is Coming” and “God Is a Woman,” while it also chronicles the rehearsals for Grande’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Among the most powerful moments though is a scene in which Grande hosts a small Sweetener listening session for a handful of fans.

“I’m always more curious to hear what my fans have to say about my music than like my label, or anybody,” Grande says. “I feel like we have such a close bond and connection and relationship.”

New episodes of Dangerous Woman Diaries will premiere on YouTube every Thursday through December 20th. YouTube Premium subscribers will have access to the entire docuseries starting today, November 29th.